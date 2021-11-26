STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bail denied to two Telangana persons accused of ‘honour’ killing

Published: 26th November 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Representational photo.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed bail applications of two persons accused in an alleged honour killing incident that occurred in 2020 near Sangareddy.

Counsel for the petitioner P Sriharinath submitted that the accused — Yellu Santhosh and K Sandeep Reddy — are family members of the complainant and carried out the crime as she had married out of her caste.

The public prosecutor pointed out that a fast track court had been constituted to hear the case and the trail was to begin this month and as such, the accused were not entitled to bail. 

Counsel for the complainant T Swetha contended that all the accused had trespassed into the house of the complainant and abducted them by force. Even after the incident, they had threatened the mother of the deceased. The court, while observing that releasing the accused may result in them influencing the witness and tampering with the trial, dismissed the bail applications.

