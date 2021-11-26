Bandi Sanjay meets South Central Railway GM to discuss rail development issues in his constituency

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar met South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya at Rail Nilayam in Hyderabad on Thursday. During the meeting, the parliamentarian discussed various rail developmental issues pertaining to his Karimnagar constituency.

He requested the SCR GM to ensure the completion of all ongoing works within the stipulated time. Sanjay Kumar also urged him to commence the tender calling process for the proposed Rail Over Bridge (ROB) near Karimnagar railway station, which would help reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Pointing out that the ROB works at Uppal-Kamalapur level cross were moving at a snail’s pace, the parliamentarian requested Mallya to look into the matter immediately and also take necessary measures to complete the construction at the earliest.

Urging the SCR GM to take steps to materialise the Karimnagar-Khajipet bypass railway line, Sanjay Kumar said that this project, which is crucial in the Secunderabad division, should be given utmost priority. The survey has already been completed and steps are being taken to commence the construction works.