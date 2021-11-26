STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete vaccination drives by December: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao

Officials were also instructed to diagnose blood pressure, sugar and cancer at an early stage, which would help prevent the infection of organs like the heart and kidneys.

Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Health Minister Harish Rao has directed all District Medical Officers to complete Covid vaccination drives by December and ensure the conduction of a house survey. He held a teleconference from Siddipet on Thursday with the officials, as well as Asha and ANM workers.

He stated that 5.55 crore doses of vaccine had been sent across the State, but only 3.6 crore doses had been administered so far while another 1.90 crore doses were yet to be given. Harish directed the officers to carry out vaccination programmes by putting special focus on college campuses, schools, hostels, markets, government offices and private offices.

The health workers were instructed to gather accurate information about how many people had not yet got the vaccine. Harish said 27 days were sufficient to reach the three crore doses mark if accurate information was gathered.

Officials were also instructed to diagnose blood pressure, sugar and cancer at an early stage, which would help prevent infection of organs like the heart and kidneys.

