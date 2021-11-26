STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Denied MLC ticket, former Karimnagar mayor resigns from TRS

It may be recalled that he had filed nomination papers as independent candidate on Tuesday.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Senior TRS leader and former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh resigned from the ruling party, on Thursday. He penned an emotional resignation letter to TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Ravinder Singh was depressed after he was denied the party ticket to contest in the MLC election. 

Pointing out that he had been working round-the-clock for the development of the TRS party ever since joining the pink camp, Ravinder Singh mentioned that he was deeply hurt when the party leadership denied him a ticket to contest in the MLC election from Karimnagar LAC. “Though I was promised an MLC seat by the party leadership several times, it neglected me during every election,” he said. 

Pointing out that the arrogant attitude of certain leaders was affecting the TRS’ performance, Ravinder Singh alleged that the party was now giving unnecessary importance to some persons who have never chanted “Jai Telangana” slogan in their life. It may be recalled that he had filed nomination papers as independent candidate on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Ravinder Singh Local bodies quota MLC TRS MLC nominations
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp