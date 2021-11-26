Denied MLC ticket, former Karimnagar mayor resigns from TRS

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Senior TRS leader and former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh resigned from the ruling party, on Thursday. He penned an emotional resignation letter to TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Ravinder Singh was depressed after he was denied the party ticket to contest in the MLC election.

Pointing out that he had been working round-the-clock for the development of the TRS party ever since joining the pink camp, Ravinder Singh mentioned that he was deeply hurt when the party leadership denied him a ticket to contest in the MLC election from Karimnagar LAC. “Though I was promised an MLC seat by the party leadership several times, it neglected me during every election,” he said.

Pointing out that the arrogant attitude of certain leaders was affecting the TRS’ performance, Ravinder Singh alleged that the party was now giving unnecessary importance to some persons who have never chanted “Jai Telangana” slogan in their life. It may be recalled that he had filed nomination papers as independent candidate on Tuesday.