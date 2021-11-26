Four die as car hits tree in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Four persons died Friday morning when the car they were traveling in rammed a roadside tree on Karimnagar – Warangal National Highway under Manakondur police station limits. The condition of one person, who has been admitted to a hospital is reported to be critical.

The deceased belonged Jyothinagar in Karimnagar town. They were returning to Karimnagar after attending a death ceremony at Kallur in Khammam district when the accident occurred.

The police who rushed to the spot suspect that the accident might have occurred due to the driver's ennui.

Those killed have been identified as driver Hinduri Jalandhar, Koppula Balaji Sridhar, Koppula Srinivas Rao, Sri Raj. Srinivas Rao was an Executive Engineer in Panchyat Raj department in Sircilla and Balaji Sridhar, an advocate in Peddapali district.