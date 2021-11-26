STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Four die as car hits tree in Karimnagar

The victims were returning to Karimnagar after attending a death ceremony at  Kallur in Khammam district when the accident occurred.

Published: 26th November 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, damaged vehicle, road accident

The vehicle that got damaged in the accident.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Four persons died Friday morning when the car they were traveling in rammed a roadside tree on Karimnagar – Warangal National Highway under Manakondur police station limits. The condition of one person, who has been admitted to a hospital is reported to be critical.

The deceased belonged  Jyothinagar in Karimnagar town. They were returning to Karimnagar after attending a death ceremony at  Kallur in Khammam district when the accident occurred.

The police who rushed to the spot suspect that the accident might have occurred due to the driver's ennui.

Those killed have been identified as driver Hinduri Jalandhar, Koppula Balaji Sridhar, Koppula Srinivas Rao, Sri Raj. Srinivas Rao was an Executive Engineer in Panchyat Raj department in Sircilla and Balaji Sridhar, an advocate in Peddapali district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident Telangana Karimnagar Warangal National Highway
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp