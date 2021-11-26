Mystery shrouds death of teen in Telangana's Yellareddypet

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A 14-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Pothireddypalli in Yellareddypet mandal, on Thursday. The deceased minor has been identified as Akshita. The victim was found hanging from the ceiling at her home. She was a Class X student. Meanwhile, her relatives have now come forward expressing doubts regarding the girl’s death. They alleged that it was not a suicide, but a murder.

Soon after the police shifted her body to a hospital in Sircilla, Akshita’s maternal relatives held a protest on the Sircilla-Kamareddy Highway demanding a proper investigation into the case. According to her relatives, Akshita’s mother died a few years ago, after which her father Mallesham married another woman. They alleged that the minor was murdered by Mallesham and cousin Kankaiah. The deceased minor’s kin demanded that the police officials conduct an impartial inquiry that would help nab the real culprits.