Pandit Jasraj’s annual music festival to be held from November 27-30

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year’s edition of the annual traditional Indian Music Festival — Pandit Jasraj’s 49th Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha will begin on November 27 and culminate on November 30. The venue is the open-air amphitheatre, the Centre for Culture Resources and Training (CCRT), Madhapur, HiTec City Road, Hyderabad.

This festival will continue the tradition of the past 48 years, in an effort to mark Pandit Jasraj’s presence in his very own city of Hyderabad, where he finally rests now. This festival as well as the people of this city were so dear to him that he always believed Hyderabad to be his home.

This is the oldest annual music festival of the city of pearls. There are a large number of Indian classical music aficionados in Hyderabad who have always wholeheartedly supported the festival, a press release said on Thursday.