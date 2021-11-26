STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ryots in Telangana's Karimnagar climb atop water tank over paddy purchase issue

Farmers organised protests at various places across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday, November 25.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ryots stage a protest after climbing atop a water tank at Indurthi in Chigurumamidi mandal, Karimnagar district, on Thursday, Nov 25, 2021, seeking the purchase of their paddy.

Ryots stage a protest after climbing atop a water tank at Indurthi in Chigurumamidi mandal, Karimnagar district, on Thursday, Nov 25, 2021, seeking the purchase of their paddy.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Vexed with the inordinate delay in the commencement of paddy procurement, a group of farmers climbed atop a water tank at Indurthi in Chigurumamidi mandal, Karimnagar district, on Thursday. The ryots alleged that though they brought their produce to the purchase centres about 15 days back, the authorities haven’t commenced the procurement process yet.

Meanwhile, it appears as if the issue is snowballing into a major controversy, as farmers organised protests at various places across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday. At Avunur village in Mustabad mandal, Rajanna-Sircilla district, a group of ryots staged a stir alleging that the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) authorities have not even opened the local procurement centre yet.

They also pointed out that the officials were delaying the procurement process citing high moisture content. In the meantime, the Jilla Aikya Vedika farmers have decided to hold a maha rally on Friday. Speaking to the media, Vedika president Pannala Tirupati Reddy requested the ryots to join the protest in large numbers and make it a grand success. He also pointed out that the rice millers were cheating gullible farmers by removing at least six kilograms from each bag of paddy stating that it contained too much dust. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karimnagar farmers Telangana paddy procurement farmers protest Rajanna Sircilla district
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp