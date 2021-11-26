STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Harini’s father found dead in Bengaluru

While the railway police registered a case of suspicious death, his family alleged that AK Rao was killed and his body could have been dumped on the tracks between Yelahanka and Rajanukunte.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/BENGALURU: The body of Ayalasomayajula Kaaliprasad Rao alias AK Rao, CEO of MP Sujana Chowdary’s Sujana Foundation and father of Tollywood singer Harini Rao has been found on the railway tracks in Bengaluru under mysterious circumstances. 

While the railway police registered a case of suspicious death, his family alleged that AK Rao was killed and his body could have been dumped on the tracks between Yelahanka and Rajanukunte. A financial dispute between Rao and another person, for whom he had reportedly promised to arrange a Rs 150-crore loan for a real estate project, could have led to the murder, suspect railway police investigating the case.  
Rao’s family has been living at Srinagar Colony under Punjagutta police station limits in Hyderabad. 

It was learnt that family members were not at home for more than a week and their flat was locked. Sources claimed that none of the family members was in contact with anybody, raising suspicions. On Monday, the railway staff alerted the railway police about the body lying on the tracks, following which the cops found Rao’s body. They also found injuries on the forehead, cut injuries on the wrist and neck. They also recovered a knife, blade and a pair of scissors from the spot. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rao had come to the city on a business trip and checked into a star hotel last Saturday. On Monday, he had booked a cab and left the hotel. That was the last time he was seen.
A senior railway police official said that Rao’s family members filed a complaint, alleging that he was killed by a gang and his body was dumped on the railway track. He had last spoken to his family on November 19.

It was also found that a cheating case was filed with Sudduguntepalya police by a businessman accusing three men of recommending to invest Rs 2 crore in a company and Rao was in contact with those three men to help them financially. A special team has been deputed to probe the case from all angles to track down the accused, the official added. 

Meanwhile, Punjagutta police said except for the victim’s family residing in their area, they had no additional information about them. “We found they are not home for the last few days. But there has been no complaint on their missing or in other aspects,” an official from Hyderabad police said.

