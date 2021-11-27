STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

 Adivasi candidate in Telangana MLC election despite TRS ‘pressure’

Adivasi candidate Pushparani, supporters were detained and later released for staging protest at Collectorate.

Published: 27th November 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

MLC K Kavitha and her mother Shobha arrive at the Ashtalakshmi temple in Dilsukhnagar to perform a special puja, on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As expected, the election of six TRS candidates was a foregone conclusion and they were declared elected unopposed as MLCs under the Local Authorities Constituencies. However, the elections to the six remaining vacant seats must be conducted on December 10 as a few Congress candidates, as well as Independents, have decided to remain in the fray on Friday, the last day of withdrawal of nominations.

Interestingly, the day also witnessed high drama at Adilabad Collectorate when TRS leaders reportedly exerted pressure on Independent candidate P Pushparani from the Adivasi community to withdraw her nomination. 

In fact, they went to the extent of informing the Collector that Pushparani has withdrawn her candidature. However, the Collector refused to accept their version and the election officials wanted a confirmation from the candidate herself. Later in the day, Pushparani turned up at the Collectorate and informed the officials that she is still in the fray as an Independent. She and her supporters from the Adivasi community staged a protest in front of the office and were later detained by the cops. They were released afterwards.

Independent candidate P Pushparani from the Adivasi community at Adilabad collectorate

The TRS and BJP leaders assembled at the Collectorate also locked horns with each other. Before the situation could go out of control, on-duty police intervened and dispersed the two parties. As many as 24 candidates filed nominations for Adilabad seat. However, with 22 Independents withdrawing their papers, it will be a two-way contest between Dande Vithal of TRS and Pushparani, who has the backing of tribal rights organisation, Tudum Debba. 

Kavitha refutes BJP’s claim

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Nizamabad after she was declared elected unopposed, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said if the Assembly elections were held now, the TRS would bag a majority of the seats. When asked about BJP leader Tarun Chugh’s comments that the TRS would receive a big shock and the BJP would come to power after the next Assembly elections, Kavitha said that both the BJP and Congress had no strength and that was the reason they stayed away from the MLC polls.  

While thanking all the MLCs and MLAs for extending their support, she said that she would try to resolve the problems of elected representatives of the local bodies. CEO Shashank Goyal, meanwhile, said that District Collectors have sent reports stating that nomination papers of some Independents were torn into pieces and these reports would be forwarded to the ECI for further action.

Eatala claims TRS will lose 1 MLC seat

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender predicted that the TRS would lose one MLC seat in Karimnagar, while disclosing that he had fielded a candidate in Adilabad for the MLC elections. In a casual interaction with the media on the lines of State executive meeting being held in Hyderabad on Friday, he said that winning or losing was not important, but it was necessary to create fear in the mind of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the current political scenario.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Local Authorities Constituencies MLC elections TRS Adilabad K Kavitha Eatala Rajender
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp