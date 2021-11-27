STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand for welfare scheme implementation, action against mafia among resolutions passed in Telangana BJP meet 

In the State Executive meeting, the BJP also warned the State government against cheating Dalits after promising to implement schemes intended for them. 

Published: 27th November 2021 11:33 PM

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several resolutions were passed during the two-day State Executive Committee meeting of BJP held at Mahavir Engineering College in Hyderabad which concluded on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Resolutions demanding the Telangana government to increase funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships for students in addition to funds for various welfare schemes were passed during the meetings.

The committee has also demanded the State government to initiate stringent action against various types of mafia operating under the shadows of the ruling party and warned the State government against cheating Dalits after promising to implement schemes intended for them. 

The Committee also demanded crop loan waiver at one-go and suggested the State government encourage agri-based industries and processing units.

A resolution was also adopted to pressurise the government to rectify errors in Dharani portal, which was claimed to have been benefiting TRS leaders to make business out of lands.

The Committee also demanded payment of unemployment benefits to the eligible youth as assured in TRS' election manifesto and to immediately release job notifications and job calendar to fill vacant positions, including the backlog posts of SCs and STs.

Huzurabad election results, attacks on BJP workers during their inspection of paddy procurement and other issues were also discussed during the two-day state executive meetings.

