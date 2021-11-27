STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Disha case encounter probe panel: Age of accused based on Aadhar, state counsel says

Now, the families are claiming that the accused persons were minors, they never said a word about age at the time of the arrest, judicial custody and even after their death, the state counsel argued.

Published: 27th November 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at the Hyderabad encounter scene

Police personnel at the 2019 Hyderabad encounter scene | (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Submitting arguments on the last day of the proceedings, State Counsel E Umamaheshwar Rao argued that there was never any question about the age of the accused persons, as their age was established by their Aadhar cards, which their families also identified.

Now, the families are claiming that the accused persons were minors, they never said a word about age at the time of the arrest, remand, judicial custody and even after their death. “It was first raised when their statements were recorded by the NHRC. Even the State had come to know about this issue, through the proceedings of the Commission and the affidavits filed by their families before the Commission,” Rao stated.

When Justice Rekha P Sondurbaldota stated that headmasters of the schools where the four accused had studied, also submitted their date of birth records and that police had gone to the schools to collect the date of birth details. Rao contended, “We do not know who went and why they went. At least we are not aware. Because a headmaster says someone had come to the school, it does not mean its true. Is there a need for the police to travel 100 km to collect their school details?”He also added, “Some other forces are behind this. There is a theory to push that the accused are minors.”

Clinching evidence

There is clinching circumstantial and scientific evidence against the accused. All people involved have been examined thoroughly by the Commission, stated Rao 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha rape and murder case Shamshabad encounter Justice VS Sirpurkar Justice Rekha P Sondurbaldota SC probe panel
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp