Disha case encounter probe panel: Declare encounter as fake, asks petitioner lawyer

The advocate appealed to the Commission to recommend an independent probe and criminal action by NIA or CBI, apart from a departmental inquiry.

HYDERABAD: Advocate PV Krishnamachary appearing for the families of the four accused in his written arguments appealed to the Judicial Commission to declare the incident as a ‘fake encounter’. He also sought that the panel issue a direction to register a murder case against the police party involved.

The advocate appealed to the Commission to recommend an independent probe and criminal action by NIA or CBI, apart from a departmental inquiry. “Also direct the State government to pay compensation to the families of the victims (accused) and recover the same from the accused (police party) who committed the murder,” Krishnamachary said.

The accused Jollu Naveen, Jollu Shiva and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were all minors and not involved in the rape and murder. It was the duty of the police to prove the offence beyond reasonable doubt, he argued.

