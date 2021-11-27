Expedite works under JNNURM scheme: Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of 2,336 houses under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), which is pending in different stages, would be expedited and will be handed over to the eligible beneficiaries soon, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

In this connection, he held a meeting with Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman and Revenue Department officials on Friday. The Minister said that in Hyderabad and Secunderabad areas, a total of 10,178 houses were set to be constructed under the JNNURM scheme in the 2006-08 period. Of these, 2,336 houses have not been allotted to the beneficiaries due to various reasons, causing hardships to many underprivileged families.