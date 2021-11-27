STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Expedite works under JNNURM scheme: Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas

Close to 2,336 houses out of 10,178 houses that were set out to be constructed as part of the JNNURM scheme in the 2006-08 period were not allotted to the beneficiaries due to various reasons.

Published: 27th November 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of 2,336 houses under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), which is pending in different stages, would be expedited and will be handed over to the eligible beneficiaries soon, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

In this connection, he held a meeting with Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman and Revenue Department officials on Friday. The Minister said that in Hyderabad and Secunderabad areas, a total of 10,178 houses were set to be constructed under the JNNURM scheme in the 2006-08 period. Of these, 2,336 houses have not been allotted to the beneficiaries due to various reasons, causing hardships to many underprivileged families. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNNURM houses Hyderabad Talasani Srinivas Yadav Telangana government
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp