Telangana Congress: Razed masjids not being rebuilt at same site?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday expressed serious doubts over whether the reconstruction of the two mosques that were demolished on the new Secretariat premises was, in fact, being taken up at the same spot.

On Friday, he said, “Masjid-e-Moatamadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi were old mosques which were illegally demolished by the TRS government in July 2020 to facilitate the construction of a new building for the Secretariat. After making several promises in the last one-and-a-half years of reconstructing the mosques at their original site, the government has yet again cheated the Muslim community by relocating them.”

Shabbir Ali demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao give a clarification, along with a Google Maps view of the premises from pre-July 2020 and now, to prove that both the mosques were being rebuilt at the original site.