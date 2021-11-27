Tribunal to examine next Telangana witness on Feb 8, 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cross-examination of Telangana witness Ghanshyam Jha by Andhra Pradesh senior advocate R Venkataramani before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal came to a close on Friday. The Tribunal will undertake further hearings from February 8 to 11, 2022.

In its orders today, the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal said that it was informed by Telangana counsel CS Vaidyanathan that only one more witness needed to be examined on behalf of the State. In that event, an affidavit of the said witness shall be filed before the Tribunal by the end of December, 2021 after furnishing a copy of the same to the counsel of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

As the counsels of both the States jointly prayed that the case may be heard in the month of February, 2022 for further cross-examination of witness K Palanisami, the Tribunal posted the case to February 8.

During the cross-examination on Friday, Telangana witness Jha said, “Krishna is a scarce basin. Every drop of water must be used to optimum efficiency and requirement. Scientific crop planning is necessary. Additionally, the outside basin diversion must kept to a minimum.” Jha said this when the Andhra Pradesh advocate said that Telangana’s claim for physical control of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects was inappropriate.