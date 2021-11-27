STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two dozen TRS & Congress leaders are in touch with BJP, claims Tarun Chugh

If there is an award for the biggest liar of the century, KCR will stand first in that category, Tarun Chugh said at the BJP Telangana state executive committee meeting.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar greets party’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, during the State executive meeting in Hyderabad on Friday, Nov 26, 2021

HYDERABAD: Stating that the TRS won’t be able to find even 60 candidates if the Assembly elections are held immediately in Telangana, BJP’s State in-charge for Telangana, Tarun Chugh on Friday said. He claimed that two dozen candidates from the TRS and Congress were in touch with him, expressing their desire to join the saffron party.

Speaking on the first day of two-day State executive meetings of the party, he has expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in 2023 while predicting that it would win 80 seats whenever elections are held. Describing TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to New Delhi as ‘a filmy drama’, he said that KCR received a ‘shock’ during his tour of the national capital. 

“The Chief Minister is ruling with lies. If there is an award for the biggest liar of the century, KCR will stand first in that category. People have understood his lies well and his credibility has become zero now,” he said while stating that such a rule will not continue for long.

Observing the decline of Congress across the country, he said in Telangana, the grand old party was acting like the B team of TRS as those who had won on Congress’ ticket went on to join the pink party. 

