Union government denies news of its refusal to procure rice from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While denying the reports in a section of the media that the Centre has stopped procuring rice from Telangana, the Union government on Saturday clarified that the procurement will take place as per the agreement with the State government.

The Centre already indicated to the State that it will procure 40 lakh tonnes of Kharif rice. The Centre also informed the State that FCI will not procure Rabi rice. It was the State's demand that the Centre procure more Kharif rice over and above 40 lakh tonnes, on which the Centre did not give any assurance.

"All paddy procurements in Telangana are continuing and will continue to take place as before at the existing MSP as per the MoU signed between Telangana government and FCI," a spokesperson of the Department of Food and Public Distribution clarified today.

"It is to bring to the notice of all that factually wrong news is being spread around and being reported in a section of the media that Center has stopped paddy procurement in Telangana. The Department of Food and Public Distribution clarified that all paddy Procurement in Telangana to continue as before at the existing minimum support price (MSP), an official release said.