STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Union government denies news of its refusal to procure rice from Telangana

All paddy procurements in Telangana are continuing and will continue to take place as before at the existing MSP, a spokesperson of the Department of Food and Public Distribution clarified.

Published: 27th November 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bags of paddy piled up at a storage facility.

Farmers in Telangana are struggling to sell their paddy crop this season as the state government looks towards Centre to procure excess yield while the Centre refuses to do so. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While denying the reports in a section of the media that the Centre has stopped procuring rice from Telangana, the Union government on Saturday clarified that the procurement will take place as per the agreement with the State government.

The Centre already indicated to the State that it will procure 40 lakh tonnes of Kharif rice. The Centre also informed the State that FCI will not procure Rabi rice. It was the State's demand that the Centre procure more Kharif rice over and above 40 lakh tonnes, on which the Centre did not give any assurance.

"All paddy procurements in Telangana are continuing and will continue to take place as before at the existing MSP as per the MoU signed between Telangana government and FCI," a spokesperson of the Department of Food and Public Distribution clarified today.

"It is to bring to the notice of all that factually wrong news is being spread around and being reported in a section of the media that Center has stopped paddy procurement in Telangana. The Department of Food and Public Distribution clarified that all paddy Procurement in Telangana to continue as before at the existing minimum support price (MSP), an official release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana paddy procurement Telangana state government Union government Paddy MSP
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp