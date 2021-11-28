BJP warns govt against ‘cheating’ SC community

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several resolutions were passed during the two-day State Executive Committee meeting of the BJP held at Mahavir Engineering College in Hyderabad, which concluded on Saturday.

Resolutions demanding that the State government increase funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships for students, in addition to funds for various welfare schemes, were passed during the meetings.

The committee has also demanded that the government initiate stringent action against ‘mafia operating under the shadows of the TRS’ and warned the ruling party against ‘cheating’ SCs of the State.