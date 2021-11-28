STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP warns govt against ‘cheating’ SC community

Several resolutions were passed during the two-day State Executive Committee meeting of the BJP held at Mahavir Engineering College in Hyderabad, which concluded on Saturday.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several resolutions were passed during the two-day State Executive Committee meeting of the BJP held at Mahavir Engineering College in Hyderabad, which concluded on Saturday.

Resolutions demanding that the State government increase funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships for students, in addition to funds for various welfare schemes, were passed during the meetings.

The committee has also demanded that the government initiate stringent action against ‘mafia operating under the shadows of the TRS’ and warned the ruling party against  ‘cheating’ SCs of the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp