Telangana Minister Harish Rao straightens out rebel trouble in Medak

The TRS, which was embarrassed by the defeat in the Dubbaka and Huzurabad elections, is careful not to lose a single seat in the MLC polls.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:31 AM

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao’s negotiations with two Independent candidates in Medak have come to fruition. He convinced them to withdraw their nominations for the Local Body MLC elections.  One of them was Sangareddy Town Municipal Councillor from the TRS party, B Vijayalakshmi, who had filed a nomination as a rebel candidate. The Minister met with the Councillor and persuaded her to quit the contest. 

Harish had spoken to the other Independent candidate CH Saibaba as well, and convinced him to withdraw his papers. A total of seven candidates have filed nominations in the Medak Local Body MLC elections, of whom V Yadav Reddy from the TRS, T Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy from the Congress, and Praveen Kumar, another independent candidate, are the finally in the contest. Even with these three candidates in the fray, Harish is drawing up a strategy to ensure a unanimous TRS victory. 

Reportedly, he has directed the ruling party MLAs and party in-charges in the district not to let a single vote of the TRS go to someone else. He has asked them to bring dissidents on the TRS path by pacifying them. The TRS, which was embarrassed by the defeat in the Dubbaka and Huzurabad elections, is careful not to lose a single seat in the MLC polls.

