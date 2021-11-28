Veterinarian rape and murder: Judicial commission concludes proceedings on a dissatisfied note

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “It was a pleasure working with you and hearing from you. But the facts that came out (during the proceedings) were not so pleasing,” were the final words of Justice VS Sirpurkar, chairman of the Judicial Commission, before the proceedings of the commission concluded.

The chairman made these comments on Friday, despite the State counsels presenting before the commission ‘clinching evidence’ against the four accused persons in the rape and murder of the veterinarian and arguing that everything took place as per the law.

During three months of proceedings starting from August 2021, the commission, while examining several individuals including senior police officials, in connection with the crime followed by the death of the four accused in an alleged encounter, on several occasions expressed dissatisfaction about the way the events had unfolded from the time of the arrest of the accused.

Justice Sirpurkar, Justice Rekha P Sondur Baldota and Dr DR Kaarthikeyan, members of the commission, had pointed out several lapses, inconsistencies and complete about turns of statements. The panel will submit its report before the Supreme Court by February 2022.