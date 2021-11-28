STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Veterinarian rape and murder: Judicial commission concludes proceedings on a dissatisfied note

The panel will submit its report before the Supreme Court by February 2022. 

Published: 28th November 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Justice VS Sirpurkar

Justice VS Sirpurkar (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “It was a pleasure working with you and hearing from you. But the facts that came out (during the proceedings) were not so pleasing,” were the final words of Justice VS Sirpurkar, chairman of the Judicial Commission, before the proceedings of the commission concluded.

The chairman made these comments on Friday, despite the State counsels presenting before the commission ‘clinching evidence’ against the four accused persons in the rape and murder of the veterinarian and arguing that everything took place as per the law.

During three months of proceedings starting from August 2021, the commission, while examining several individuals including senior police officials, in connection with the crime followed by the death of the four accused in an alleged encounter, on several occasions expressed dissatisfaction about the way the events had unfolded from the time of the arrest of the accused.

Justice Sirpurkar, Justice Rekha P Sondur Baldota and Dr DR Kaarthikeyan, members of the commission, had pointed out several lapses, inconsistencies and complete about turns of statements. The panel will submit its report before the Supreme Court by February 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veterinarian rape and murder Judicial commission
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp