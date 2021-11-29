STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

2 Telangana youngsters killed in Ohio mishap

In the meantime, two others, who were present with the deceased youths during the time of accident, have been hospitalised with critical injuries.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two youngsters hailing from Suryapet district died in a road accident that occurred in Ohio, United States. In the meantime, two others, who were present with the deceased youths during the time of accident, have been hospitalised with critical injuries.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Narendruni Chiru Sai, 22, son of Narendruni Lingamurthy and Sudha Rani. Sai was supposed to visit his parents on Dec 15.  All of them were returning home after shopping when a tipper hit their car from the rear end, killing Sai on the spot. The second youth, a woman, was declared brain dead by the doctors at a hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Telangana youth Ohio death
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp