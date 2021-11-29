2 Telangana youngsters killed in Ohio mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two youngsters hailing from Suryapet district died in a road accident that occurred in Ohio, United States. In the meantime, two others, who were present with the deceased youths during the time of accident, have been hospitalised with critical injuries.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Narendruni Chiru Sai, 22, son of Narendruni Lingamurthy and Sudha Rani. Sai was supposed to visit his parents on Dec 15. All of them were returning home after shopping when a tipper hit their car from the rear end, killing Sai on the spot. The second youth, a woman, was declared brain dead by the doctors at a hospital.