STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cost of convenience: Over 300 trees to be uprooted for road widening in Hyderabad

As the works progress at a brisk pace, the workers said that the trees would be removed once the boundary wall is raised.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Works on construction of a new boundary wall in progress at Indira Park on Lower Tank Bund

Works on construction of a new boundary wall in progress at Indira Park on Lower Tank Bund. (Photo | Express, S Senbagapandiyan)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 100 decades-old trees inside Indira Park on Lower Tank Bund Road and 200 trees in its vicinity will either be axed or translocated to clear the way for the construction of a 2.60-km-long four-lane bidirectional steel bridge from Indira Park to VST in Hyderabad.

The steel bridge will be built over NTR Stadium, Ashok Nagar, RTC ‘X’ Roads and Bagh Lingampally junctions. The trees, including Peltophorum pterocarpum, Tabebuia rosea, Spathodea campanulata, Azadirachta indica (neem), Peepal, Pongamia and other varieties, which provide much-needed shade and fresh air will now have to make way for the construction of the project.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has already started the process of road widening by constructing a new boundary wall around the park, 30 to 40 feet from the existing one. As the works progress at a brisk pace, the workers said that the trees would be removed once the boundary wall is raised. A few days ago, the GHMC’s engineering wing which was entrusted with the task of constructing the steel bridge under the Strategic Road Development Plan wrote to the Forest Department, seeking permission for the translocation or felling of trees. 

The Forest Department will give clearance only after it receives a report from the Tree Protection Committee (TPC), which comprises officials from the Forest Department, HMDA and members from Forum for Better Hyderabad. The TPC will decide whether the trees could be felled or translocated. The estimated cost of four-lane elevated corridor project is Rs 350 crore.

GHMC seeks Forest Department permission to fell trees

The GHMC has already started the process of road widening by constructing a new boundary wall around the park, 30 to 40 feet from the existing one.  As the works progress at a brisk pace, the workers said that the trees would be removed once the boundary wall is raised. A few days ago, the GHMC’s engineering wing which was entrusted with the task of constructing the steel bridge wrote to the Forest Department, seeking permission for the translocation or felling of trees

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Indira Park Tree felling
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp