COVID-19: Telangana on high alert over Omicron variant, to speed up vaccination

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana cabinet which met here on Monday asked the official machinery to be on high alert in the wake of reports that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading across the world.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, decided to augment vaccination in the state after going through a report submitted by officials on the new threat and measures necessary to handle it.

It has been decided that there should be a special focus on Adilabad, Asifabad-Kumrambhee, Nirmal, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Gadwal districts.

The cabinet discussed at length the preparedness of the staff in speeding up vaccination, stepping up testing, availability of necessary medicines and the number of oxygen beds available at hospitals.

The cabinet decided that ministers too should take an active part in motivating the people to get fully vaccinated. All the ministers should review the situation in their respective districts and ensure that everyone is vaccinated against COVID-19.

The cabinet also asked officials to take a close look at the inventories of supplies at hospitals, infrastructure facilities and availability of human resources. They should be in a position to handle any emergency, the cabinet felt.

The cabinet also took stock of the progress attained during the last two years in reining in COVID-19 in the state.