Fog blankets Adilabad as mercury dips

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The temperature levels in erstwhile Adilabad district is plummeting by the day. On Sunday, the lowest temperature recorded in the district was 12 degree Celsius, while last week, it was 20 degree Celsius.

Cold and dry weather has gradually replaced cloudy conditions, with blankets of fog enveloping the streets early in the morning. Usually, the temperatures in the district dip to single-digit figures in the months of December and January.

Meanwhile, the farmers of the district have decided to cultivate Bengal gram as cold weather is suitable for the crop.