Fog blankets Adilabad as mercury dips

On Sunday,   the lowest temperature recorded in the district was 12 degrees Celsius, while last week, it was 20 degrees Celsius.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:11 AM

fog

Representational Image

By Express News Service

Cold and dry weather has gradually replaced cloudy conditions, with blankets of fog enveloping the streets early in the morning. Usually, the temperatures in the district dip to single-digit figures in the months of December and January.  

Cold and dry weather has gradually replaced cloudy conditions, with blankets of fog enveloping the streets early in the morning. Usually, the temperatures in the district dip to single-digit figures in the months of December and January.

Meanwhile, the farmers of the district have decided to cultivate Bengal gram as cold weather is suitable for the crop.

