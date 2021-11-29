Homework in RTC bus clip goes viral
On Sunday, Nov 28, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar tweeted a video of children taking their books out to finish homework in a bus. The video clip has since gone viral.
Published: 29th November 2021 10:21 AM | Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:21 AM
HYDERABAD: Emphasising how public transport, like TSRTC buses, provide opportunity for students to read and write on board, corporation MD VC Sajjanar on Sunday tweeted the video clip of a child doing homework on a bus, which has gone viral.
Sharing the clip, Sajjanar tweeted, “Our future is safe on the wheels! He was seen doing his homework in TSRTC bus. We salute for his dedication and commitment.”
Our future is safe on the wheels!— V.C Sajjanar IPS MD TSRTC Office (@tsrtcmdoffice) November 28, 2021
This was seen doing his homework in #TSRTC bus. We salutes for his dedication & commitment.
DM such #memorable moments#FutureOnWheelsInTSRTC #IchooseTSRTC #sundayvibes #weekendvibes @TSRTCHQ @KTRTRS @Govardhan_MLA @puvvada_ajay@SabithaindraTRS pic.twitter.com/8MnCn2Sfym
The clip went viral soon after Sajjanar shared it. The RTC MD also tagged MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, RTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in his tweet.