Homework in RTC bus clip goes viral

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising how public transport, like TSRTC buses, provide opportunity for students to read and write on board, corporation MD VC Sajjanar on Sunday tweeted the video clip of a child doing homework on a bus, which has gone viral.

Sharing the clip, Sajjanar tweeted, “Our future is safe on the wheels! He was seen doing his homework in TSRTC bus. We salute for his dedication and commitment.”

The clip went viral soon after Sajjanar shared it. The RTC MD also tagged MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, RTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in his tweet.