STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Homework in RTC bus clip goes viral

On Sunday, Nov 28, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar tweeted a video of children taking their books out to finish homework in a bus. The video clip has since gone viral.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of TSRTC bus

Representational Image of TSRTC bus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising how public transport, like TSRTC buses, provide opportunity for students to read and write on board, corporation MD VC Sajjanar on Sunday tweeted the video clip of a child doing homework on a bus, which has gone viral.

Sharing the clip, Sajjanar tweeted, “Our future is safe on the wheels! He was seen doing his homework in TSRTC bus. We salute for his dedication and commitment.”

The clip went viral soon after Sajjanar shared it. The RTC MD also tagged MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, RTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in his tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC bus Homework on bus VC Sajjanar Homework on wheels
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp