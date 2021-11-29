STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana MLC polls: Karimnagar Rebel Ravinder Singh looks to opposition for support

Sources say that BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has been discreetly backing Ravinder’s candidature.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Independent candidate Ravinder Singh, left, with another TRS rebel candidate Sarabudla Prabhakar Reddy at a private hotel in Karimnagar on Nov 27, 2021.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh, who had quit the TRS party and is contesting as an Independent candidate in the MLC elections, has been meeting Opposition leaders in the State, in hopes of getting their support. On Saturday evening, he met Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, and on Sunday, he met Manthani Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu in Hyderabad.

Ravinder said that he would meet each and every voter and touch their feet if that’s what it takes to get them to vote for him. Meanwhile, sources say that BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has been discreetly backing Ravinder’s candidature.

With the former Mayor in the picture, the local body elections in Karimnagar is at fever pitch.  The TRS had initially thought that winning the two seats would be a cakewalk, but it appears that the party is guarding their voters with all its might. Reports suggest that Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar are with MPTCs, ZPTCs and ward councillors at political camps set up in neighbouring States.  

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said, “If the BJP and Congress parties are colluding with Independents, why couldn’t they field candidates of their own? All our voters are strong-willed. They will support the TRS till the end.”

All our voters are strong-willed: TRS
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said, “If the BJP and Congress are colluding with Independents, why couldn’t they field candidates of their own? All our voters are strong-willed. They will back the TRS till the end.”

S Ravinder Singh Karimanagar MLC election Telangana Local body MLC elections TRS
