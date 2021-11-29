Telangana MLC polls: Karimnagar Rebel Ravinder Singh looks to opposition for support

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Karimnagar Mayor S Ravinder Singh, who had quit the TRS party and is contesting as an Independent candidate in the MLC elections, has been meeting Opposition leaders in the State, in hopes of getting their support. On Saturday evening, he met Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, and on Sunday, he met Manthani Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu in Hyderabad.

Ravinder said that he would meet each and every voter and touch their feet if that’s what it takes to get them to vote for him. Meanwhile, sources say that BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has been discreetly backing Ravinder’s candidature.

With the former Mayor in the picture, the local body elections in Karimnagar is at fever pitch. The TRS had initially thought that winning the two seats would be a cakewalk, but it appears that the party is guarding their voters with all its might. Reports suggest that Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar are with MPTCs, ZPTCs and ward councillors at political camps set up in neighbouring States.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said, “If the BJP and Congress parties are colluding with Independents, why couldn’t they field candidates of their own? All our voters are strong-willed. They will support the TRS till the end.”

