Telangana paddy procurement problem: Congress to protest in Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the government should procure paddy from farmers, the Congress, on the second and concluding day of its ‘Vari Deeksha,’ vowed to take the fight to the national capital if both the State and Central governments failed to resolve the matter by the first week of December.

Breaking his Deeksha on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said an all-party delegation would submit a representation on the issue to Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on November 29. Besides raising the issue of paddy procurement in Parliament, the next Deeksha by the party is being planned at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, between December 9 and 13.

Revanth alleged that the TRS government in Telangana and the BJP government at the Centre had jointly conspired to create the current crisis. TJS president Prof M Kodandaram said KCR was like an infestation of the crop, while Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said KCR now owned more wealth than the erstwhile Nizam.

Questions on Delhi trip

Revanth criticised the CM for confining himself indoors during his recent visit to New Delhi.