STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana paddy procurement problem: Congress to protest in Delhi

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre had jointly conspired to create the current crisis.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy

TPCC president Revanth Reddy leaves dharna chowk after completing a two-day dharna over the rice procurement issue, in Hyderabad on Sunday, Nov 28, 2021. (Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the government should procure paddy from farmers, the Congress, on the second and concluding day of its ‘Vari Deeksha,’ vowed to take the fight to the national capital if both the State and Central governments failed to resolve the matter by the first week of December.

Breaking his Deeksha on Sunday, Revanth Reddy said an all-party delegation would submit a representation on the issue to Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on November 29. Besides raising the issue of paddy procurement in Parliament, the next Deeksha by the party is being planned at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, between December 9 and 13.

Revanth alleged that the TRS government in Telangana and the BJP government at the Centre had jointly conspired to create the current crisis. TJS president Prof M Kodandaram said KCR was like an infestation of the crop, while Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said KCR now owned more wealth than the erstwhile Nizam.

Questions on Delhi trip

Revanth criticised the CM for confining himself indoors during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Paddy prcurement Telangana Congress Revanth Reddy Vari Deeksha
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp