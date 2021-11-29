TRS MPs create ruckus in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on paddy procurement in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MPs on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha after the Speaker rejected an adjournment motion moved by them, seeking a discussion on procurement of paddy in the state.

The MPs rushed to the podium and insisted on taking up the problems besetting farmers in the state, disrupting the question hour for some time.

The MPS led by Nama Nageswara Rao raised anti-government slogans seeking justice for the state at a time when the farmers were going through unremitting agony in the wake of the Centre not making its stand clear on paddy procurement.

The MPs demanded that a national procurement policy be announced on the floor of the house and that a calendar for procurement of paddy for both kharif and rabi be announced.

As the house was not in order, speaker Om Birla adjourned it for some time. The MPs continued their agitation by holding placards in the central hall and later at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of the Parliament building.

The MPs took up cudgels against the BJP after TRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked them to confront the Centre on its procurement policy which was not only confusing but also discriminatory. They demanded that the Centre immediately lift the paddy that is getting damaged at the procurement centres.