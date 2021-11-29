STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

What a buzzkill! Shops sell liquor above MRP in Telangana's Hanamkonda, Jangaon

With the excise year coming to an end, wine dealers are in a hurry to clear their stocks. Some of them, who don’t have enough stocks, are trying to make a quick buck by selling liquor above the MRP.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JANGAON/HANAMKONDA: Wine shops in erstwhile Warangal districts have reportedly been selling liquor above the MRP. A consumer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that he had bought a bottle of whisky from a wine shop in Hanamkonda town and found that the MRP was not even printed on the bottle. He claimed he was charged Rs 20 more than the actual price of the bottle. 

With the excise year coming to an end, wine dealers are in a hurry to clear their stocks. However, some of them, who don’t have enough stocks, are trying to make a quick buck by selling liquor above the MRP.

In Jangaon too, wine dealers, who were not allotted new shops in the recent excise lucky draw, are deliberately resorting to duping customers. If the latter raise any questions, the shopkeepers simply don’t sell their produce to them. 

“A few of us had approached the Excise Department staff to lodge a complaint against a particular shop, but no action has been taken so far,” alleged Bhukya Raju, a resident of Chelpur in Bhupalpally.

Hanamkonda and Jangaon Collectorates staff said they would act against shops selling liquor above the MRP. Excise Deputy Commissioner was not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana wine dealers liquor shops MRP alcohol above MRP
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp