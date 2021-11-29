What a buzzkill! Shops sell liquor above MRP in Telangana's Hanamkonda, Jangaon

By Express News Service

JANGAON/HANAMKONDA: Wine shops in erstwhile Warangal districts have reportedly been selling liquor above the MRP. A consumer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that he had bought a bottle of whisky from a wine shop in Hanamkonda town and found that the MRP was not even printed on the bottle. He claimed he was charged Rs 20 more than the actual price of the bottle.

With the excise year coming to an end, wine dealers are in a hurry to clear their stocks. However, some of them, who don’t have enough stocks, are trying to make a quick buck by selling liquor above the MRP.

In Jangaon too, wine dealers, who were not allotted new shops in the recent excise lucky draw, are deliberately resorting to duping customers. If the latter raise any questions, the shopkeepers simply don’t sell their produce to them.

“A few of us had approached the Excise Department staff to lodge a complaint against a particular shop, but no action has been taken so far,” alleged Bhukya Raju, a resident of Chelpur in Bhupalpally.

Hanamkonda and Jangaon Collectorates staff said they would act against shops selling liquor above the MRP. Excise Deputy Commissioner was not available for comment.