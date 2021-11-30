STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

ED attaches properties worth Rs 32.37 crore, spread across Telangana, Andhra in Agrigold fraud 

The present attachment has been done on the identification of new properties during the course of investigation, making the total value of the properties attached in the case to Rs.4,141.68 crore. 

Published: 30th November 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Avva Sitarama Rao

Avva Sitarama Rao, director of AgriGold. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 52 immovable properties worth Rs 32.37 crore, spread across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states in the Agri Gold Ponzi Scheme Fraud Case.

Earlier in December 2020, ED had attached assets worth Rs.4,109.31 Crore in the case. The present attachment has been done on the identification of new properties during the course of investigation, making the total value of the properties attached in the case to Rs.4,141.68 crore. 

ED initiated a money-laundering investigation based on the multiple FIRs lodged in the States of AP, Telangana and Karnataka. Agri Gold Group led by Avva Venkata Rama Rao ran a fraudulent Collective Investment Scheme in the guise of real estate business, for which more than 130 companies were floated. Agri Gold Group collected deposits from the general public with a promise of providing developed plots, farmlands or withdrawal at a high rate of return on maturity and pre-term maturity. 

Thousands of commission agents were engaged to lure people with various schemes for hefty commission and managed to collect Rs. 6,380 Crore from 32,02,628 investor accounts. In the end, the gullible investors neither got plots nor could recover their deposits. 

The modus operandi of the scheme of the Agri Gold Group Companies was that, they would lure the gullible public to join as depositors in their schemes either directly or through agents under the pretext of real estate deals. 

The deposit agreements did not mention either the actual market value of the land or its location or its boundaries or survey numbers or the layout permissions. They tried to color it as a real estate business, while in reality, it was an unregulated unlicensed collective investment scheme. Further investigation in the case is underway, ED said in a release on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agri Gold Ponzi Scheme Fraud Case
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp