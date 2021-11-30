STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress offers legal aid to ‘victims’ of Dharani portal 

The party’s recently constituted committee on land-related issues, will visit places across Telangana to understand the ground situation and submit a report by December-end.

Published: 30th November 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress, on Monday, came up with its own helpline number for ‘victims’ of the Dharani portal assuring that it would provide assistance in reaching out to officials, besides free legal aid to clear lands from legal tangles. 

The party's recently constituted committee on land-related issues, will visit places across Telangana to understand the ground situation and submit a report by December-end. In a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan, the PCC's Dharani Committee deliberated on the issues that have cropped up after the portal was set up. The helplines are 040-24615602 and 040-24601254.

Comments

