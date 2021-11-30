STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Mee Seva worker murder: Wife among two arrested

The police said the accused duo hatched a plan to kill Shankar after he learned about their illicit relationship.

Published: 30th November 2021 09:01 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Ramagundam police unravelled the murder of Mee Seva employee Kampelli Shankar and, on Monday, arrested two persons, Poila Raju and Shankar’s wife Hemalatha, in this regard. Ramagundam Police Commissioner S Chandrasekhar Reddy informed that the accused had cut up the parts of the body and disposed of them at various places. The police said the accused duo hatched a plan to kill Shankar after he learned about their illicit relationship.

After Shankar’s mother Pochamma complaint that her son went missing, police intensified searching from November 26.  On November 27, parts of Shankar’s body were found in different places. Police converted the missing case into a murder case and during the probe, they learnt that Shankar’s wife Hemalatha had an extramarital affair with Raju.

Raju, who works as a sweeper at NTPC, confessed to the crime during the probe, the police said. His wife had divorced him allegedly over family disputes. The police said that after his wife left him, he started his affair with Hemalatha, who works as a nurse in a private hospital. After Shankar found out about their affair, he confronted Hemalatha. Later, the accused reportedly hatched a plan to kill him. The police said Raju purchased two knives and invited Shankar to drink with him on Thursday. While they were drinking, Raju reportedly hit him on his head with a beer bottle. After Shankar became unconscious, he allegedly chopped up his body at around 11 pm.

