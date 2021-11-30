STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao congratulates new Twitter CEO

Earlier, Parag Agrawal (37) was appointed as the new CEO of Twitter.

Published: 30th November 2021 10:30 AM

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that every inch of arable land in the district will receive irrigation water.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has taken to twitter to congratulate the newly appointed CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal (37), who is known to be the youngest CEO in Top 500 companies. 

"What do Microsoft, Google, IBM, Adobe, Micron, Master Card and now Twitter have in common," he posed a question on Tuesday morning. 

"All are led by CEOs who grew up in India," he answered, congratulating Agrawal for his appointment as the CEO of Twitter

