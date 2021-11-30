Telangana minister KT Rama Rao congratulates new Twitter CEO

By Express News Service

IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has taken to twitter to congratulate the newly appointed CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal (37), who is known to be the youngest CEO in Top 500 companies.

"What do Microsoft, Google, IBM, Adobe, Micron, Master Card and now Twitter have in common," he posed a question on Tuesday morning.

"All are led by CEOs who grew up in India," he answered, congratulating Agrawal for his appointment as the CEO of Twitter.