Telangana Police launches app to crack down on drug menace

The app gives a boost to the investigation in all types of drug trafficking cases, by profiling, monitoring and analysis, reported across the state.

Published: 30th November 2021 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

DGP M Mahender Reddy along with other officials launching the application (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to step up the fight against the menace of drug trafficking in the state, Telangana Police has launched a dedicated software application -- DOPAMS (Drug Offenders Profiling, Analysis & Monitoring System).

This application, launched by DGP M Mahender Reddy on Tuesday, is developed in-house by the Counter Intelligence Cell and is built on the basis of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) data. It gives a boost to the investigation in all types of drug trafficking cases, by profiling, monitoring and analysis, reported across the state. The application has complete details of the offenders.

After the Telangana Government declared a war on drugs, particularly ganja, the police cracked down on the supply chain and busted several gangs, including interstate gangs operating in the state.

Several persons involved in ganja trafficking were arrested in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Khammam Commissionerates and also Suryapet, Nalgonda and other districts in Telangana.

However, officers were facing difficulty to track the arrested persons’ role in the past, their connections with other gangs, offences involved in the past and their modus operandi. 

DOPAMS enables Investigating Officers (IOs) to build, update and search profiles of all known offenders involved in drug trafficking cases, to identify habitual offenders involved in multiple crimes, to identify offenders based on the area of their operation and also the kind of drugs they deal with.

Further, DOPAMS also helps police to identify the hot spots of drug peddling, cultivation and supply, allows IOs to keep a track of drug offenders throughout the state and also allows state-level monitoring of drug trafficking cases reported in the state at each police station level in a short period.

The IOs at each police station can also access information about the arrested offenders available in other police stations across the state. This would help them to oppose their bail petitions with evidence and also expedite the investigation process. 

