Union Minister Kishan Reddy slams ‘fickle-minded’ Telangana CM on paddy procurement issue

Kishan Reddy, while speaking to the media in Delhi, held out a letter that he said was written by the Telangana state government to the FCI saying the state would not supply parboiled rice.

Published: 30th November 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that it was because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s adamant stand that paddy farmers in the State were facing a crisis, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy challenged Rao to prove that the Centre had refused to procure rice. 

While speaking to the media in Delhi, he held a copy of the letter that he said the State government had written to the FCI saying Telangana would not supply parboiled rice. “The Centre has never ruled out procurement. As per the agreement, it is clear that procurement of all types of paddy were agreed upon,” he said. “KCR is fickle-minded and has no proper knowledge of farming. He is confusing farmers as to what they should sow,” the Union Minister added.

