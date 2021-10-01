5 get life term for murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five persons involved in the murder of one of the offender’s husband in 2015 were sentenced to life imprisonment by the ADJ Court on Thursday.

The deceased, Bandi Suresh Kumar, 37, was an autorickshaw driver and was married to the convict Sreelatha. They started having problems, and got separated. However, Suresh came back when Sreelatha received a house from her parents.

When he asked to transfer the ownership of the house to him, she decided to get him killed. She, with her relatives, beat him to death with sticks. Meerpet police carried out the probe and presented evidence.