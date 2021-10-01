Buoying Bhupalpally cadre, Satyanarayana Rao joins Congress

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, who had contested from the Bhupalpally constituency with an All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) ticket in the previous Assembly elections, joined the Congress party in the presence of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, in Bhupalpally on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Thousands of Congress workers from the erstwhile Warangal district arrived in Bhupalpally to extend their support to the new member.

Speaking at a public meeting, Revanth said, “During the Statehood movement, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the TRS agenda was similar to the Naxal agenda. What kind of Naxal agenda gives power to the State to kill innocent youth in police encounters,” he asked.



Revanth asked if the Chief Minister would end encounters or continue spilling the blood of poor people in Telangana.

“At least 1,200 students had sacrificed their lives for the Telangana State. Did the Chief Minister do anything for their families,” he asked. He said further said that KCR failed to implement his promise of building an underground coal mine. “The Chief Minister, however, encouraged open cast mining. But due to this, many villagers are losing their lands and livelihood in Bhupalpally district,” said Revanth.

The MP recalled the role played by the Singareni workers in the Statehood agitation and said that Telangana would not have been a reality without their contribution. “However, KCR has completely neglected Singareni workers after coming to power. They and their families have been facing a lot of problems,” he said.