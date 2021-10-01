Godavari hits first flood level; alert sounded in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/SANGAREDDY: Due to heavy inflows from Taliperu, Peruru and Eturinagaram projects, the Godavari river is rising at Bhadrachalam. The flood level was at 43.60 ft, as of 4 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Officials issued the first flood warning at 3 am and alerted the residents of the river bank as well as the fisherfolk. In the last two months, this is the fourth time the river has crossed the first flood level.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters from Danegam project in Maharashtra, which was released at the rate of 80,000 cusecs three days ago, reached the Singur project on Thursday afternoon.