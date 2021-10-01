STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Report hails Telangana Diagnostics for reducing out-of-pocket expenses

The Telangana government’s pet project of providing diagnostic services across the State has fetched it a good ranking in the recent Niti Aayog report.

Published: 01st October 2021

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government’s pet project of providing diagnostic services across the State has fetched a good ranking in the recent Niti Aayog report. Telangana stands at the joint first position in terms of providing 14 basic diagnostic tests to patients at district hospitals. 

The ranking has been ascertained by calculating how many of the 14 basic diagnostic services identified by Niti Aayog are being provided in the hospitals. These services include urine analysis, stool analysis, PAP smear, sputum, cardiac investigation, ENT, endoscopy, haematology, microbiology, etc. Telangana achieved a 14 on 14 scores in the availability of diagnostic services and is the only State/UT along with Daman and Diu to have all these. Of the six hospitals analysed in the State, four had all these services.

The report notes, “The recently launched T-HUB (Telangana Diagnostics) initiative of the State government has been instrumental in establishing the requisite services in every district of the State under the National Health Mission, which has also led to a reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure for patients.”

The State achieved 13 points out of 14 in terms of providing core medical services like general medicine, surgery, gynac, ICU, etc. It also fared well in terms of having support services like waste management, ambulance service etc.

