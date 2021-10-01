STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarees of 810 types ready for Telangana's Bathukamma festival

Bathukamma sarees are produced every year on over 20,000 powerlooms to provide continuous employment to the 16,000 weavers and allied workers in the Sircilla powerloom cluster.

Officials examine a stock of Bathukamma sarees which arrived at Kapra municipal office.

Officials examine a stock of Bathukamma sarees which arrived at Kapra municipal office. (File photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Thirty new designs of sarees in 20 different colours have been created for the Bathukamma festival bringing the total to 810 types of sarees across a wide range. The total cost of the project is Rs 333.14 crore.

Bathukamma sarees are produced every year on over 20,000 powerlooms to provide continuous employment to the 16,000 weavers and allied workers in the Sircilla powerloom cluster to prevent poverty this area. 

The project will not only improve the living standards of the weavers/ workers in the area but also the economic development of the powerloom industry by enabling economic development among the stakeholders.

All these sarees are made with cent polyester filament/yarn with fringes. Through this project, the government has proven that it is possible to increase the monthly income of powerloom weavers from Rs 8,000-Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000-Rs 20,000 with the increased designs.

