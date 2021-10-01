STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Six arrested for gangrape of 18-year-old in Telangana's Nizamabad

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya said that the accused were sent on judicial remand and that all of them were natives of Nizamabad town.

Published: 01st October 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD:  Police, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, arrested six persons in connection with the gang rape of an 18-year-old on the premises of a hospital that is under construction. Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya said that the accused were sent on judicial remand and that all of them were natives of Nizamabad town. 

“The accused were nabbed within hours of commission of the crime. Cases have been registered under the Nirbhaya Act as well as the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act,” he said. While three of the accused raped the woman, the others aided them in committing the brutal crime, he added. 

“The victim was a friend of one of the accused. Three other accused were known to him, and the remaining two were watchmen of the under-construction hospital,” the CP said. “The victim went to Ankapur with her friend, where they were joined by four others. They consumed food and alcohol and later took her to the hospital premises, where she was raped by three of the accused,” he explained.

According to the CP, on Wednesday morning, Nizamabad One Town police received an alert through Dial 100 that a crime was being committed at the hospital building. Police reached the spot and found the victim lying on the road in an unconscious state. She was moved to the Government General Hospital, where she was administered first aid. She was then taken to the nearest Sakhi centre.

Kavitha lauds cops
Taking to Twitter, Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha said that the State government does not tolerate incidents of rape and lauded the police for nabbing the accused within 24 hours of the crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad gang rape Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya SC ST Prevention of Atrocities Act Nizamabad One Town
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp