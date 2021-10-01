Six arrested for gangrape of 18-year-old in Telangana's Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Police, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, arrested six persons in connection with the gang rape of an 18-year-old on the premises of a hospital that is under construction. Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya said that the accused were sent on judicial remand and that all of them were natives of Nizamabad town.

“The accused were nabbed within hours of commission of the crime. Cases have been registered under the Nirbhaya Act as well as the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act,” he said. While three of the accused raped the woman, the others aided them in committing the brutal crime, he added.

“The victim was a friend of one of the accused. Three other accused were known to him, and the remaining two were watchmen of the under-construction hospital,” the CP said. “The victim went to Ankapur with her friend, where they were joined by four others. They consumed food and alcohol and later took her to the hospital premises, where she was raped by three of the accused,” he explained.

According to the CP, on Wednesday morning, Nizamabad One Town police received an alert through Dial 100 that a crime was being committed at the hospital building. Police reached the spot and found the victim lying on the road in an unconscious state. She was moved to the Government General Hospital, where she was administered first aid. She was then taken to the nearest Sakhi centre.

Kavitha lauds cops

Taking to Twitter, Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha said that the State government does not tolerate incidents of rape and lauded the police for nabbing the accused within 24 hours of the crime.