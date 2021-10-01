STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stop Andhra Pradesh from carrying out GNSS works: Telangana to Krishna river Board

Officials said despite the two letters by Telangana in June and September to stop the expansion of the GNSS, Andhra Pradesh was adding new components to it without KRMB's appraisal.

Published: 01st October 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

As Srisailam is brimming with water, the officials demanded that the KRMB Board meeting should decide the water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the current water year.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Department officials from Telangana asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from proceeding ahead with the expansion of the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS).

In a letter on Thursday, the Telangana engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said that despite the two letters by Telangana in June and September to stop the expansion of the GNSS, Andhra Pradesh was adding new components to it without any appraisal by the KRMB and approval of the Apex Council. 

The AP government accorded administrative approval for “improvements, widening and providing lining to GNSS main canal up to 56 km to increase the discharge to meet the requirement of the lift scheme” for an amount of Rs 305.70 crore, he pointed out. 

“Further, the AP [government] also accorded administrative approval for the construction of lift irrigation scheme to lift 150 cusecs of water from GNSS main canal to fill the tanks for an amount of Rs 56.83 crore,” Muralidhar informed the KRMB. 

He said that the GNSS draws water from Pothireddypadu head regulator, SRMC and cross regulator at Banakacherla. However, Pothireddypadu head regulator was approved for withdrawal of only 34 tmcft of water and the maximum capacity through Pothireddypadu and SRMC was only 11,150 cusecs during flood flows through old four gates, he said. 

“Importantly, Andhra Pradesh did not plead for the allocation of water out of dependable flows to the GNSS project under Section 89 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act proceedings before Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and Telangana is contesting the GNSS project before the Tribunal,” Muralidhar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board GNSS Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi Andhra Pradesh Telangana GNSS Pothireddypadu head regulator
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp