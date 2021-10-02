STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Athletes protest allocation of 5-acre land in Gachibowli stadium to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences

Meanwhile,  A Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State confirmed to Express that the said land was allotted to TIMS nearly six months ago.

Athletes, children and parents raise slogans against the allocation of 5 acres of land in Gachibowli stadium to TIMS Hospital, in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests erupted at Gachibowli stadium on Friday morning, with children, parents and athletes raising slogans against its alleged acquisition for the expansion of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). The protesters claimed that Revenue Department officials had been visiting the stadium and conducting surveys to acquire 5 acres of land in archery area.

“This stadium has given a platform to sports icons like PV Sindhu. And now, the government is casually handing over 5 acres of land to the hospital. How is this fair to the athletes,” asked Ramanjeet Singh, a parent who brings his children to the stadium for practice.Other protesters shared his sentiment. “We worry that if the hospital comes up, it will be too close to the stadium and in violation of certain laws. It could potentially be a health hazard,” they said.

Meanwhile,  A Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State confirmed to Express that the said land was allotted to TIMS nearly six months ago. “The land being given away is vacant and will cause no disturbance to the existing practice and games. There’s ample space within the sports complex to be allotted to the players,” he said.

