Attempt made to gain unauthorised access to Supreme Court commission's computer

The commission also learnt that the request to access could be generated only if the credentials of the software which are licensed to the High Court, are shared to others by the staff.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what could be termed as a security breach, an attempt to gain unauthorised access to the main computer of the Supreme Court commission hosting the proceedings was noticed during the first session on Friday. 

After being alerted by the staff, S Shashidhar Reddy, secretary to the commission, brought it to the notice of the commission members and also informed the Telangana High Court authorities and sought proper action.

Taking a serious notice of the ‘breach’, Justice VS Sirpurkar, the chairman of the commission directed the State counsel to take the matter seriously. “Please instruct the State to take the matter seriously, so that nothing untoward happens.” 

While the proceedings were going on, a pop-up appeared on the computer hosting the proceedings. The pop-up from a user by named ‘itcell-sdnr’ was seeking permission to gain access to the proceedings. The commission later found that the commission’s wi-fi credentials were shared with the police personnel present at the premises, for the latter to use their laptops for official purposes. From this laptop, when the police personnel connected with other systems through ‘Anydesk’ application, the request to gain access to the proceedings was sent.

The commission also learnt that the request to access could be generated only if the credentials of the software which are licensed to the High Court, are shared to others by the staff. The commission also asked the High Court of Telangana to probe the matter.

Insider job?
