STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Can’t pinpoint type of firearm used: Dr T Krupal Singh

Dr Singh stated that he had mentioned the findings in the PMR, in which he also noted the negative findings for the affects.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

gun, firing

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr T Krupal Singh, professor and HOD of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Gandhi Hospital, who led a team of doctors to conduct the first autopsy on the bodies of the four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian, deposed before the three-member SC commission on the second day. 

When questioned, “this was a case of firing and firearm injuries, and why you have not stated observation about blackening, tattooing and no burning in the postmortem examination report (PMR).” Dr Singh stated that he had mentioned the findings in the PMR, in which he also noted the negative findings for the affects. He said that he can only talk about the bruise and not the nature of the bullet, when asked if it was possible to draw any inference about the type of bullets from the nature of the thin rim of bruise. “It is not possible to draw any inference about the nature of the bullets from the injury caused. I can not tell about the type of firearm, which caused the injuries, as it is out of medical purview. It is related to ballistics.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
veterinarian rape accused encounter
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp