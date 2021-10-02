Can’t pinpoint type of firearm used: Dr T Krupal Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr T Krupal Singh, professor and HOD of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Gandhi Hospital, who led a team of doctors to conduct the first autopsy on the bodies of the four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian, deposed before the three-member SC commission on the second day.

When questioned, “this was a case of firing and firearm injuries, and why you have not stated observation about blackening, tattooing and no burning in the postmortem examination report (PMR).” Dr Singh stated that he had mentioned the findings in the PMR, in which he also noted the negative findings for the affects. He said that he can only talk about the bruise and not the nature of the bullet, when asked if it was possible to draw any inference about the type of bullets from the nature of the thin rim of bruise. “It is not possible to draw any inference about the nature of the bullets from the injury caused. I can not tell about the type of firearm, which caused the injuries, as it is out of medical purview. It is related to ballistics.”