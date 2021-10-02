Forest staff on lookout for predator tiger in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Residents of villages in Vemanpelli mandal, where a cattle grazer was attacked by a tiger on Thursday, are in a state of panic. They fear that A2, the ‘man-eater’ that killed two tribals in Asifabad a year ago, has returned. The District Forest Officer said that it might be a new predator, but did not confirm whether it was a tiger. Officials are also creating awareness in the border villages.