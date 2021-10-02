STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teenmar Mallanna set to join saffron fold

MP D Arvind confirmed that Naveen joining BJP was just a formality, as the latter had even in the past sought the BJP ticket for elections.

Teenmar Mallanna

Teenmar Mallanna (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage appears set for C Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna, for joining the BJP along with his Q News team and followers. His wife Mamatha has written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda in which she has reportedly expressed Naveen’s admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies.

In the letter, she has accused the State government of falsely implicating her husband in 34 cases and lodging him at Chanchalguda Jail for more than 36 days, just because he was exposing corruption and injustice being perpetrated by TRS.MP D Arvind confirmed that Naveen joining BJP was just a formality, as the latter had even in the past sought the BJP ticket for elections.

