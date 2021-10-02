STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Tractor turns turtle in overflowing stream

However, swift and timely action by the local residents proved helpful in saving the lives of the driver and others travelling in the vehicle.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

A tractor gets carried away by the strong water current while crossing the low-level bridge at Srikonda mandal in Nizamabad district on Friday

A tractor gets carried away by the strong water current while crossing the low-level bridge at Srikonda mandal in Nizamabad district on Friday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a shocking incident, a tractor turned turtle while crossing a swollen Mondi Vagu at Srikonda mandal in Nizamabad district on Friday. The tractor carrying soft drinks was proceeding towards Sarpanch thanda from Kondapur when the incident happened. 

While the driver was attempting to wade the vehicle through the Mondi Vagu, which was already in spate, its water level started increasing exponentially, as a result of which the vehicle drowned in the stream.

However, swift and timely action by the local residents proved helpful in saving the lives of the driver and others travelling in the vehicle. The tractor was fished out of the water body by Friday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana tractor
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp