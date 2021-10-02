Telangana: Tractor turns turtle in overflowing stream

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a shocking incident, a tractor turned turtle while crossing a swollen Mondi Vagu at Srikonda mandal in Nizamabad district on Friday. The tractor carrying soft drinks was proceeding towards Sarpanch thanda from Kondapur when the incident happened.

While the driver was attempting to wade the vehicle through the Mondi Vagu, which was already in spate, its water level started increasing exponentially, as a result of which the vehicle drowned in the stream.

However, swift and timely action by the local residents proved helpful in saving the lives of the driver and others travelling in the vehicle. The tractor was fished out of the water body by Friday evening.