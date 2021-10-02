STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: TRS corporator’s husband, father-in-law held for rape

The two were arrested based on a complaint filed by the a 27-year-old woman who stated that she met Shirish in 2017 and soon got into a relationship with him.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Azam Jahi Mills Colony police, on Friday, arrested the husband and father-in-law of a TRS corporator on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation of a 27-year-old woman in Warangal city, late on Thursday night.

According to Inspector Muska Srinivas, Akuthota Shirish, husband of Warangal Division-24 corporator, and his father Akuthota Sudhakar were produced before the court of Additional First Class Magistrate on Friday and sent to judicial remand. The two were arrested based on a complaint filed by the a 27-year-old woman who stated that she met Shirish in 2017 and soon got into a relationship with him.

“I lent him about `90 lakh to be invested in his father’s businesses. He had promised to return double the money soon. When I demanded the money back, Shirish ended the relationship and started harassing me. He had also raped me while I was at his house. Shirish’s father abused and threatened me of dire consequences,” the complainant stated. 

“A case was registered under Sections 417, 420, 376, 406 and 506 of the IPC,” Srinivas added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rape case
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp