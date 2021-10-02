Telangana: TRS corporator’s husband, father-in-law held for rape

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Azam Jahi Mills Colony police, on Friday, arrested the husband and father-in-law of a TRS corporator on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation of a 27-year-old woman in Warangal city, late on Thursday night.

According to Inspector Muska Srinivas, Akuthota Shirish, husband of Warangal Division-24 corporator, and his father Akuthota Sudhakar were produced before the court of Additional First Class Magistrate on Friday and sent to judicial remand. The two were arrested based on a complaint filed by the a 27-year-old woman who stated that she met Shirish in 2017 and soon got into a relationship with him.

“I lent him about `90 lakh to be invested in his father’s businesses. He had promised to return double the money soon. When I demanded the money back, Shirish ended the relationship and started harassing me. He had also raped me while I was at his house. Shirish’s father abused and threatened me of dire consequences,” the complainant stated.

“A case was registered under Sections 417, 420, 376, 406 and 506 of the IPC,” Srinivas added.